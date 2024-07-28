Patriots DT Christian Barmore Out Indefinitely Following Blood Clot Diagnosis

The New England Patriots announced Sunday that DT Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots this weekend and there is currently no timetable for him to return.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Christian Barmore: https://t.co/ksNc2YSlL4 pic.twitter.com/C5nQjSZ3yX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 28, 2024

Barmore, 24, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

We wish Barmore the best and a speedy recovery.