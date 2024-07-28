Patriots DT Christian Barmore Out Indefinitely Following Blood Clot Diagnosis

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots announced Sunday that DT Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots this weekend and there is currently no timetable for him to return. 

Barmore, 24, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million. 

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. 

We wish Barmore the best and a speedy recovery. 

