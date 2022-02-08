Patriots Expected To Hire Former Giants HC Joe Judge As Offensive Assistant

Albert Breer reports that the Patriots are working on a deal to hire former Giants HC Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. Breer adds that the deal is expected to be done in a few days.

Judge, 39, began his coaching career at Mississippi State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He spent three years in that role before being hired by Birmingham-Southern as their linebackers coach for the 2008 season.

From there, Judge was hired as Alabama’s special teams assistant before taking the same position on the Patriots’ staff three years later. Judge worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was in the position until the Giants hired him as head coach in 2020.

In two seasons, Judge had a record of 10-23 (30.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.

We will have more news on Judge as it becomes available.