Patriots Expected To Place S Kyle Dugger On COVID-19 List

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots are likely to place S Kyle Dugger on the COVID-19 list after he missed practice on Wednesday.

Yates adds that Dugger’s status for Monday night’s game against the Bills is unknown at this time.

Dugger, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus.

In 2021, Duggar has appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and recorded 80 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.