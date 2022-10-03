Patriots Expected To Re-Sign LB Jamie Collins

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign veteran LB Jamie Collins on Monday, according to Mike Reiss.

Reiss mentions that Collins could be added to the practice squad and eventually the active roster, but the expectation is that he will, once again, rejoin the Patriots.

The Pariots brought Collins in for a workout a few weeks ago, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Collins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed in 2020.

Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary in March of last year. The Lions opted to release him after no trade surfaced and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Collins appeared in two games Lions and 10 for the Patriots, recording 30 total tackles, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.

