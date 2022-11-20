Patriots Fear C David Andrews May Have Season-Ending Thigh Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots C David Andrews is feared to have suffered a “serious” thigh injury that could end his 2022 season.

The plan is for Andrews to undergo further testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Although, Rapoport adds that “good news is not expected.”

Andrews, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots last year.

In 2022, Andrews has appeared in seven games for the Patriots, starting all seven at center.