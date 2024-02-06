Patriots Finalizing Deal To Add Ben McAdoo To Staff

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are finalizing a deal to add veteran NFL coach Ben McAdoo to their offensive coaching staff as an assistant.

This has been expected for a little while now, per Albert Breer who had been reporting on the move. He adds his title will be senior offensive assistant and he’s expected to provide an experienced voice on the staff for first-time play-caller, OC Alex Van Pelt, who he worked with in Green Bay.

McAdoo, 46, previously served as the Packers’ QB coach before he was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in 2014. He eventually took over for HC Tom Coughlin two years later.

The Giants fired McAdoo towards the end of the 2017 regular season. He interviewed for a number of offensive coordinator jobs, including the Jaguars, before eventually taking a position in Jacksonville as the QB coach in 2020. Dallas hired him as an offensive consultant for the 2021 season.

From there, McAdoo was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2022 as a replacement for Joe Brady under then-HC Matt Rhule, lasting just one season with the team.

During his two years in charge of the Giants, McAdoo led them to a record of 13-15 (46.4 percent), which included one playoff appearance.