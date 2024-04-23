Patriots Haven’t Received ‘Serious’ Offer For No. 3 Pick Yet

According to Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian, the Patriots are still waiting for a “serious” offer for the No. 3 pick, citing a source.

The same source went so far as to add the offers New England has currently fielded for the pick are “laughable.” Another source told Daniels and Guregian they doubted the Patriots would get a big enough offer to move them off the pick.

The two write that after the Combine they heard from sources the Patriots would be happy with either LSU QB Jayden Daniels or North Carolina QB Drake Maye, one of whom will be available when New England is on the clock.

Since then, there’s been a lot of buzz about Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, and the two write it’s not clear how the Patriots rank McCarthy compared to Daniels and Maye.

Still, it does seem like the Patriots believe there is a potential long-term answer for them at quarterback in this draft class.

The Patriots have been open to listening to offers for the pick and director of scouting Eliot Wolf said as much in his pre-draft presser last week.

However, NBC Sports’ Tom Curran previously reported that it would take an enormous offer to get the Patriots to trade the No. 3 pick at this point, more than three first-round picks.

To pass on a potential franchise starter, Curran says the Patriots would need more than the precedent of three first-round picks that’s been set for major trades up in the draft in recent years.

The team signed veteran QB Jacoby Brissett but it’s clear he’s just a placeholder until someone else is ready. At this point, that seems likely to be a rookie drafted with the No. 3 pick.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ plans with the No. 3 pick as the news is available.