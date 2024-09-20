Jerod Mayo: Jacoby Brissett To Remain Patriots’ Starter

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo declared that Jacoby Brissett will remain the Patriots’ starting quarterback following Thursday’s 24-3 loss to the Jets.

“Jacoby is our quarterback until I say he is not the quarterback,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I thought he showed a lot of toughness, a lot of grit.”

Brissett completed 12 of 18 passes for 98 yards against New York and was sacked a total of five times. So far through three games, the quarterback has completed one touchdown and no interceptions.

New England notably elected to name Brissett the starter in the preseason ahead of first-round QB Drake Maye. Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt still believes Maye benefits by being their backup and learning from Brissett.

“I still think it’s by watching. I think there’s a lot to be learned yet, and that’s where I’ll stand on that,” Van Pelt said. “Jacoby is our starter, like Coach said, until that changes, I think we got to do everything we can to get the starter ready to win a game on [Oct. 29 in San Francisco].”

Brissett, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023 and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Brissett has appeared in three games and completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 368 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He’s also recorded nine rushing attempts for 38 yards (4.2 YPC).