Patriots Brass Traveled To Meet With LSU OL Will Campbell

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Patriots brass traveled to Louisiana in the last few days to meet with LSU OL Will Campbell.

Campbell has been a popular prediction for the Patriots with the No. 4 overall pick due to their need for a high-end offensive tackle.

Dane Brugler has him as the No. 6 overall player on his big board and the No. 1 offensive lineman. However, there have been some rumblings that teams might want Campbell to change positions in the NFL because of questions regarding his arm length and athleticism.

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022, and first-team in 2023.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.