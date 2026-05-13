Patriots Rookie Quintayvious Hutchins Charged With Domestic Assault

Per WBZ NewsRadio in Boston, Patriots seventh-round pick DE Quintayvious Hutchins appears to be charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member.

Hutchins, 23, is from Bessemer, Alabama, but attended Boston College for several seasons before being selected by the Patriots in the 2026 Draft.

He had recently signed his four-year standard rookie contract with the team, yet his roster status could now be in jeopardy given the seriousness of the charges.

In four seasons at Boston College, Hutchins appeared in 43 games and recorded 72 tackles, five and a half sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

We will have more news on Hutchins as it becomes available.