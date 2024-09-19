NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Signed WR John Jackson to their practice squad.

Browns

Commanders

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

  • Elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster.
  • Placed OT Chukwuma Okorafor on the left squad list.

Vikings

  • Signed LB Max Tooley to their practice squad.

