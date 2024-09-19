NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/19

Bears
- Signed WR John Jackson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Waived LB Nathaniel Watson.
- Waived DB Chase Williams from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Signed LB Justin Hollins to their practice squad.
Jets
- Elevated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to their active roster.
- Signed DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
Panthers
- Signed LB Tarron Jackson to their active roster.
- Signed LB Eku Leota to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster.
- Placed OT Chukwuma Okorafor on the left squad list.
Vikings
- Signed LB Max Tooley to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!