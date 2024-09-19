Patriots Elevate LB Joe Giles-Harris For Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots announced they have elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Giles-Harris, 26, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills. He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad for two years before joining the Patriots in August of 2023, and has spent the past two years on the practice squad.

For his career, Joe Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.