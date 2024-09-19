Patriots Move OT Chukwuma Okorafor To Reserve/Left Squad List

The New England Patriots have moved OT Chukwuma Okorafor from the exempt/left squad list to the reserve/left squad list, per the NFL transaction wire.

That means Okorafor’s season is over as he cannot return from the reserve list.

Okorafor was benched after just 12 plays during the season opener in Week 1. He’s reportedly decided football isn’t for him at this time, which is why he left the team.

Okorafor, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Okorafor loose in a move that freed up $8,750,000 while creating $3,083,334 in dead money. He then agreed to terms with the Patriots soon after.

In 2024, Okorafor appeared in one game for the Patriots and made one start.