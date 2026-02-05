Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Wins 2025 Coach Of The Year Award

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has won the 2025 Coach of the Year Award at the NFL Honors.

This marks the second time Vrabel has won the award after first winning it with the Titans in 2021.

Here’s the voting totals for this award:

Mike Vrabel: 19 Liam Coen: 16 Mike Macdonald: 8 Kyle Shanahan: 6 Ben Johnson: 1

Vrabel, 50, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns before being hired as the Patriots HC ahead of the 2025 season.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

In one year with the Patriots, Vrabel has a regular season record of 14-3 with a playoff record of 3-0.