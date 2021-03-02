Patriots Heavily Scouting Five Potential 1st-Rnd Quarterbacks

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots are heavily scouting the group of five quarterback prospects who are widely regarded as probable first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That group includes Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, BYU QB Zach Wilson, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Alabama QB Mac Jones.

Howe notes the Patriots pick at No. 15 and are possibly out of range to select some of these prospects unless they trade up. That is a course of action New England is considering, per Howe.

But they’re also just doing due diligence in case they have a chance to add one of these prospects later and to help their pro scouting department when they have to play against some of these quarterbacks.

Howe adds New England also wants to do its homework in case one of these prospects slips a little further than expected, perhaps all the way to their pick at No. 15.

It could also give them the certainty they need to make the investment it will cost to trade up and secure a potential quarterback of the future.

Howe points out the Patriots have considered trading up for quarterbacks in the past, including Browns QB Baker Mayfield in 2018.

The Patriots were at Lawrence’s personal pro day even though they’re one of 31 other teams that has no hope of drafting Lawrence without the No. 1 pick. Howe notes they talked to Jones at the Senior Bowl and have dug in on other prospects’ background by talking to their college position coaches.

New England will continue their thorough scouting at each quarterback’s pro day, according to Howe.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ quarterback search as the news is available.