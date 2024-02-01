Patriots Hiring Alex Van Pelt As Offensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their new offensive coordinator under HC Jerod Mayo.

Van Pelt interviewed for the Buccaneers and Raiders’ offensive coordinator vacancies but it appears his best option proved to be the Patriots.

Here’s the full list of reported candidates for the Patriots’ job:

Rams TE coach Nick Caley

Rams QB coach Zac Robinson

Panthers OC Thomas Brown

Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson

Former Bears OC Luke Getsy

Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand

49ers TE coach Brian Fleury

Raiders offensive assistant Scott Turner

Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt

Van Pelt, 53, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season.