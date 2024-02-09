Patriots Hiring Dont’a Hightower As LBs Coach

The New England Patriots have agreed to hire former LB Dont’a Hightower as the team’s new linebackers coach, according to his agency.

Hightower joins Jerod Mayo’s first-year coaching staff for the Patriots.

Last year, Hightower announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons in the NFL.

Hightower, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012 out of Alabama. He played out his rookie contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option. Hightower played out the option and tested free agency.

Ultimately, Hightower returned to the Patriots on a four-year, $35.5 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed. He made a base salary of $8 million for the 2021 season and played out that deal.

For his career, Hightower appeared in 117 games over nine seasons with the Patriots. He recorded 569 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, including two returned for touchdowns, 18 pass deflections and one safety.

He was twice selected to the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Hightower also won three Super Bowls in New England.