Patriots Hosted RBs Darwin Thompson & C.J. Marable For Tryouts

The New England Patriots brought free-agent RBs C.J. Marable and Darwin Thompson for workouts on Friday, according to Mike Reiss.

Thompson previously tried out for the Jaguars during their minicamp but wasn’t signed to a deal.

Thompson, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after.

Thompson returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad in January. From there, he joined the Seahawks on a futures contract but was cut loose a few months later.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.