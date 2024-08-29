Patriots Hosted TE Tommy Sweeney For Visit

The New England Patriots hosted TE Tommy Sweeney for a visit, according to Mike Reiss.

Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date.

From there, the Bears signed Sweeney earlier this offseason but released him this month.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.