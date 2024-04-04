Patriots Hosting North Carolina QB Drake Maye For Top 30 Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots are bringing in North Carolina QB Drake Maye for an official top-30 visit on Friday.

The Patriots have a shot at drafting Maye at No. 3 overall in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft if he falls to them.

New England and the Commanders, who draft No. 2, spoke to Maye before his Pro Day last week and have a level of interest in him. The Giants also hosted Maye for a top-30 visit and a private workout.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.