Patriots Hosting Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr. For Visit On Monday, Set To Visit Commanders Tuesday & Wednesday

The New England Patriots are set to host Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr. for a dinner meeting with the team on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Penix will also have a top-30 visit with the team tomorrow in Foxboro.

Jordan Schultz reports that Washington will host Penix for a visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been increasing buzz about Penix being a first-round pick this year with teams like the Raiders and Vikings as potential landing spots for him.

Penix, 23, began his college career at Indiana where he played four seasons. From there, he transferred to Washington for the 2022 season.

Lance Zierlein compares Penix to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

For his career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes to go along with 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Penix also rushed for 265 yards and 13 touchdowns.