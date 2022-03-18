Patriots Interested In Cowboy’s LB Leighton Vander Esch

Mark Daniels is reporting that the Patriots are showing interest in Cowboys free agent LB Leighton Vander Esch.

The Patriots opted to release Kyle Van Noy in recent weeks and Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are both free agents, so it makes sense that they would be looking around for some help at the position.

Vander Esch, 26, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season and he is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2021, Vander Esch appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 77 tackles, one sack, an interception and two pass deflections.

