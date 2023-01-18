Patriots Interviewing Oregon Associate HC/Run Game Coordinator Adrian Klemm For OC Job

The New England Patriots are interviewing Oregon associate HC/run game coordinator Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Mike Reiss.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Patriots’ job:

Oregon associate HC/run game coordinator Adrian Klemm

Patriots TEs Coach Nick Caley

Vikings WRs Coach Keenan McCardell

The list figures to grow from here and there has been some serious buzz about Bill O’Brien returning to the Patriots.

Klemm, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He played five years in the NFL for the Patriots and Packers.

Klemm took his first coaching job in 2008 as a graduate assistant at SMU. From there, he spent five years at UCLA before the Steelers hired him as their assistant offensive line coach in 2019.

After three seasons with Pittsburgh, Kleem was hired as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon last year.