Patriots Interviewing Saints’ Michael Hodges & Broncos’ Christian Parker For DC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are interviewing Saints LBs coach Michael Hodges for their defensive coordinator job.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are also interviewing Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker for the same position.

The Patriots are working to fill out their coaching staff under new HC Jerod Mayo.

Hodges, 39, began his coaching career with Texas A&M as a strength & conditioning assistant in 2011. From there, he worked for Fresno State and Easter Illinois before taking his first NFL coaching job wit the Saints in 2017 as a defensive assistant.

Hodges was promoted to assistant LBs coach in 2019 and then got the full-time job in 2020.