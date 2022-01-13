Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Also An Expected Strong Candidate For Texans HC Job

According to Adam Schefter, Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is also expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Texans’ head coaching vacancy.

After Houston fired previous HC David Culley after just one season on Thursday, other reports were quick to link the Texans to former Dolphins HC Brian Flores.

Both men worked extensively with Texans GM Nick Caserio while they were with the Patriots, as well as with Texans executive Jack Easterby.

Mayo interviewed for a couple of jobs last year and is expected to draw interest again this offseason, including an interview request from the Broncos.

Mayo, 35, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.