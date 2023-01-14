Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Won’t Interview For Panthers HC Job

According to Phil Perry, Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo has informed the Panthers that the won’t be interviewing with them for their vacant head coaching position.

He also recently informed the Browns that he would not be interviewing with them for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Mayo, 36, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.

We will have more news on Mayo as it becomes available.