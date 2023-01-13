Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo Won’t Interview For Browns DC Job

Multiple reports are out Friday that Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo will not interview for the Browns’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

This comes after the news last night that the Patriots are in extension talks to keep Mayo in New England.

Mayo has also drawn interest from the Panthers for their head-coaching job, but it seems like a return to the Patriots is most likely.

As for the Browns, they have interviewed Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job.

Mayo, 36, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.