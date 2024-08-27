Patriots LG Cole Strange Will Start Season On PUP List

According to Mark Daniels of Mass Live, Patriots LG Cole Strange will start the season on the PUP list, making him ineligible to play in the first four games.

Daniels adds this was expected as Strange recovers from a knee injury and he should be back at some point during the year.

Strange, 26, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is entering the third year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle and center. He started all 17 of his games his rookie season in New England.

In 2023, Strange appeared and started in 10 games for the Patriots.