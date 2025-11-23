Patriots LT Will Campbell Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Patriots LT Will Campbell was carted to the locker room on Sunday with what appeared to be a leg injury. The team later ruled him out with a knee injury.

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team in 2023.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $43,589,604 contract that includes a $28,341,527 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.

In 2025, Campbell has appeared in and started 12 games for the Patriots at left tackle.

We will have more on Campbell as it becomes available.