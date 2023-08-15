Patriots Make Three Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced three roster moves on Tuesday, signing LB Carson Wells while waiving LS Tucker Addington and DE DaMarcus Mitchell in corresponding moves.

Wells, 24, went undrafted out of Colorado before catching on with the Bengals, yet he failed to make their 53-man roster.

He then spent time in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks. before trying out for the Patriots back in June.

For his career, Wells is yet to appear in an NFL game.