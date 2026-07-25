Patriots Offer Would Make Christian Gonzalez Highest-Paid CB

Per Doug Kyed, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team has offered CB Christian Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

The deal would also make Gonzalez the richest player in Patriots history. The two sides have been in negotiations for a new deal, and HC Mike Vrabel said Gonzalez is attending training camp and expects him to participate.

Ian Rapoport reported that New England and Gonzalez’s talks for a new contract is being held up by Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon‘s impending deal.

Rapoport points out that Gonzalez and Witherspoon are represented by the same agent. He mentions that Witherspoon is “further along” in negotiations and that Seattle has made an offer around $30 million annually. Rapoport adds that Witherspoon is expected to get done first, with Gonzalez to follow once the market is set.

Patriots VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf recently said the team’s top priority is to extend QB Drake Maye and Gonzalez, adding that the team’s free-agent spending over the past couple of seasons isn’t a sustainable model for building.

“That’s our No. 1 priority,” Wolf said, via Patriots Wire. “Obviously we have other priorities, but that’s our No. 1 priority and I think it just gives you some advantages, especially as we were kind of restocking in free agency last year, we spent the most money in the league, and then again this year when we kind of went heavy again. That’s not necessarily sustainable, especially when we have guys like [Christian] Gonzalez and Drake coming down the pipe here. But having that now gives us the flexibility in these, call it the next two years, to be able to do something like this.”

Patriots insider Greg Bedard spoke on Gonzalez’s contract situation on a recent episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast. He doesn’t expect a deal to get done before training camp and feels both sides are okay taking this into August.

“So what I have heard is that I would not expect any sort of update until training camp,” Bedard said. “And if that’s the case, I think that’s where the Patriots are. I think they sort of like shrug and say, ‘We’ll see where we are at at training camp.’ And if that’s the case, then I think it’s going to drag into training camp. I think there’s an easy, sort of, compromise from both sides. It just depends on how far Gonzalez wants to push this.”

Rapoport previously said he thought there was a good chance they would get a deal done before the beginning of the season. One anonymous GM conveyed a similar idea to Jason La Canfora recently as well.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.