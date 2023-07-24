Patriots & Panthers Working Out DT Khalil Davis

Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots are working out free agent DT Khalil Davis on Monday. Davis is also scheduled to work out for the Panthers on Tuesday.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived and claimed by the Colts.

He then made his way back onto the Buccaneers practice squad once again after moving on from Indianapolis.

For his career, Davis has appeared in three total games for the Buccaneers and Colts, recording two tackles and no sacks.

