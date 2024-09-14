Patriots Place OT Chukwuma Okorafor On Exempt/Left Squad List, Elevate G Michael Jordan

The Patriots announced they have placed OT Chukwuma Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list and are elevating G Michael Jordan for Week 2.

Okorafor was benched after just 12 plays during the season opener in Week 1.

Okorafor, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Okorafor loose in a move that freed up $8,750,000 while creating $3,083,334 in dead money. He then agreed to terms with the Patriots soon after.

In 2024, Okorafor appeared in one game for the Patriots and made one start.

Jordan, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason

He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Packers and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

In 2022, Jordan was active for all 17 games but did not make a start.