Patriots Place Seven On Injured Lists To Open Camp

The New England Patriots placed seven players on injured lists Saturday, according to Mike Reiss.

The full list includes:

Hollins, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders, Falcons and most recently with the Bills.

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million contract this offseason.

In 2024, Hollins appeared in 17 games for the Bills and caught 31 passes for 378 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Hooper, 30, was drafted in the third round by the Falcons out of Stanford in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.165 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Hooper was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns. He was set to make a base salary of $9.5 million in the final two years of the deal when the Browns released him in 2022.

The Titans would later sign Hooper to a one-year, $6 million contract. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2023 and joined the Patriots another one-year contract last year.

New England brought Hooper back on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Hooper appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and caught 45 passes for 476 yards receiving and three touchdowns.