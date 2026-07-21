Patriots Place Three On Injured Lists Including OLB Harold Landry

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots placed OLB Harold Landry and TE CJ Dippre on the active/PUP list to start camp.

New England also put RB Terrell Jennings on the active/non-football injury list.

Players on the active injury lists still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If still on the list by roster cutdowns, they must miss the first four games.

Landry, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $48 million last offseason.

In 2025, Landry appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.