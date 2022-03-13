Patriots Placing Second-Round Tender On WR Jakobi Meyers

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots are placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers. The second-round tender placed on Meyers is worth $3.986 million.

Schefter also adds that the team will not be tendering FB Jakob Johnson, who will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Meyers, 25, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

In 2021, Meyers had 83 receptions for 866 yards (10.4 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also had one carry for nine yards.