Patriots Preparing To Start QB Bailey Zappe Against The Chargers

The New England Patriots are preparing to start QB Bailey Zappe against the Chargers, according to Jeff Howe.

New England has been searching for stability at the quarterback position for some time now. It appears Zappe will have another opportunity to prove that he’s worthy of the starting role.

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however.

In 2023, Zappe has appeared in three games for the Patriots and completed 10 of 25 pass attempts for 104 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ quarterback situation as the news is available.