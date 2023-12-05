Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson To Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots diagnosed RB Rhamondre Stevenson with a high ankle sprain and expect him to miss a few weeks of action.

Stevenson was rolled up on during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. It’s yet another hit to a beleaguered New England offense, which scored zero points.

Stevenson, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that included a $749,057 signing bonus.

In 2023, Stevenson has appeared in 12 games and recorded 156 rush attempts for 619 yards (4.0 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 38 receptions on 51 targets for 238 yards.