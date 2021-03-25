Patriots Re-Sign FB Jakob Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are re-signing FB Jakob Johnson.

Johnson was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent. He arrived in New England as a part of the International Pathway Player program.

Johnson, 26, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots.The Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad. New England promoted Johnson to their active roster later that season before he ended up on injured reserve.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and caught eight passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.