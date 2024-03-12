Patriots Re-Sign Three ERFAs

The New England Patriots have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Christian Elliss, QB Nathan Rourke and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr on Wednesday.

Rourke, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Rourke chose to sign with the Jaguars back in January after receiving interest from multiple teams around the league. Jacksonville signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Wheatley, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but converted to offensive line in the NFL. He is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

Wheatley had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp in 2021 before signing on to the team’s practice squad.

Wheatley returned to the Bears on a futures contract in 2022 and later had stitches with the Raiders and Browns before being traded to the Patriots last August.

In 2023, Wheatley was active for two games for the Patriots.