Patriots Signing WR DeVante Parker To Three-Year, $33 Million Extension

The Patriots have reached an agreement with WR DeVante Parker on a three-year, $33 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Parker, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

From there, the Dolphins traded Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

In 2022, Parker appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns.