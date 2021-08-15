Patriots Release OT Jerald Hawkins

The New England Patriots released veteran Jerald Hawkins on Sunday, according to Mike Reiss.

The Patriots are reportedly waiving DE Rashod Berry, TE David Wells, and WR Marvin Hall as well.

Hawkins, 27, is a former fourth-round pick out of LSU by the Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.87 million rookie contract and was set to earn a base salary of $720,000 when the Steelers traded him to the Buccaneers at the end of the preseason last year.

Hawkins played out his deal with the Buccaneers and entered unrestricted free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this summer but was released and signed back to the practice squad.

The Steelers signed him off Houston’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in July.

In 2020, Hawkins appeared in 13 games for the Steelers.