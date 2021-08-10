Patriots Release RB Tyler Gaffney, Sign DB Malik Gant

The New England Patriots officially released RB Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday and signed DB Malik Gant to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gaffney, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,316,600 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $600,000 for the 2016 season when he was waived and later claimed by the Patriots.

New England ultimately waived him coming out of the preseason in 2016 with an injury designation and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. The Patriots elected to bring him back on a future/reserve contract in 2017 but cut him loose just a month later.

Gaffney signed on with the Jaguars before making the decision to pursue an MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He returned to the Patriots this past May.

At Stanford, Gaffney ran for 2,500 yards on 486 carries (5.1 YPC) and scored a total of 37 touchdowns over the course of four years.