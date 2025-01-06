Patriots Request Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots have requested an interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Johnson is widely viewed to be one of the premier coaching candidates available in this cycle and plans to be selective about which teams he interviews with. For example, he’s not interested in coaching the Jets and won’t interview with them.

This is the first interview request reported for the Patriots.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.