Patriots Restructure Contract Of OT Trent Brown To Add Incentives

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots and OT Trent Brown agreed to a revised contract that adds $2 million through possible incentives.

Brown can now make up to $13 million in 2023 and is still set to be a free agent following this season.

Brown, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of last year.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $4,000,000 this season.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in one game for the Patriots.