Patriots Rework DE Matthew Judon’s Contract, Now Worth Up To $18M

Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots and DE Matthew Judon have reached an agreement on a contract adjustment that increases the guaranteed money in 2023 from $2 million to $14 million fully guaranteed.

Beyond that, Judon can earn up to $18 million with incentives.

No new years were added to the agreement, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Judon, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2022, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 60 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and three pass defenses.