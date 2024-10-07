Patriots S Jabrill Peppers Arrested Saturday On Multiple Charges

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday and hit with a series of assault and drug charges, Massachusetts police announced today via CBS News.

The Braintree police department said there was an altercation between two people at a home that led to Peppers’ arrest.

He is being charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug that police believe was cocaine.

Peppers is expected to be arraigned in court today. The Patriots released a statement Monday morning:

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England last year on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this past summer.

In 2024, Peppers has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 23 total tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.