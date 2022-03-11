Patriots Showing Interest In WR DaeSean Hamilton, Texans Hosting Him For Workout

Update:

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are bringing in free agent WR DaeSean Hamilton for a workout.

Mark Daniels reports that the Patriots have already shown interest in signing free agent WR DaeSean Hamilton, who was cut by the Broncos earlier in the week.

Daniels notes that New England actually had interest in Hamilton last year.

Hamilton is fully recovered from his injury, which prevented him from being traded to the 49ers in 2021.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hamilton, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract before being released.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.