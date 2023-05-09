Patriots Sign CB Tae Hayes & Fifth-Round OL Atonio Mafi

The New England Patriots have re-signed CB Tae Hayes to the roster, per Mike Reiss.

Aaron Wilson reported earlier in the day that they have also agreed to terms with fifth-round OL Atonio Mafi on his rookie contract.

Hayes, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings and Cardinals before returning to the Panthers. He bounced on and off of their practice squad through the end of the 2021 season and beginning of 2022 before being signed by the Patriots in December.

In 2022, Hayes appeared in five games for the Panthers and two games for the Patriots. He recorded six total tackles and no interceptions.

Mafi, 22, transitioned from defensive line to offensive line after two seasons at UCLA. He was named second-team All-Pac 12 in 2022.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4,175,540 that includes a signing bonus of $335,540.

During his five-year college career, Mafi appeared in 56 games and made 30 starts, with 16 of those coming on the offensive line at guard and the others at defensive tackle.