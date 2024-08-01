Patriots Sign DT Mike Purcell

The New England Patriots signed DT Mike Purcell, his agency announced.

Purcell, 33, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2013. He bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before making San Francisco’s active roster for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The 49ers waived Purcell shortly after re-signing him to a one-year exclusive rights deal and was claimed by the Rams. After having brief stints on the Bears, Patriots, Panthers and Chiefs, he signed on with the Broncos in 2019. He signed a three-year, $14.8 million deal in 2020 but was cut loose in August of last year before re-signing a few days later.

In 2023, Purcell appeared in 16 games and recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.